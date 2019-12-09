Five people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Monday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 9:00 a.m, crews were called to the intersection of Westford Circle and Braddock Street where they saw a Chevy Cobalt and a Buick involved in a crash.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Tetreault said the driver of Buick needed to be extricated. Both people in the Buick, as well as three others in the Chevy, were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.