Breaking News
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
1  of  2
Watch Live
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Five people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Springfield

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Monday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 9:00 a.m, crews were called to the intersection of Westford Circle and Braddock Street where they saw a Chevy Cobalt and a Buick involved in a crash.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Tetreault said the driver of Buick needed to be extricated. Both people in the Buick, as well as three others in the Chevy, were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots