GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to 115 Leyfres Terrace for two-car accident.

According to Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department, the accident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Below are some photos of the incident:

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

Five people were rescued by crews and were taken to a local hospital. Captain Piemonte told 22News that they are expected to be okay.