SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to a building fire Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire occurred at 65 Edgeland Street. The fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries.

Five people are without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.