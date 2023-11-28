SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are without a home after a fire late Monday night at 53 Devens Street in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, one firefighter was injured and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Two cats did not survive the fire. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating how the fire started.