Five people without a place to stay after fire in Three Rivers

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are without a place to stay after a fire in the Three Rivers section of Palmer Tuesday morning.

Chief of the Three Rivers Fire Department, Scott Turner, told 22News the owner of the home is working to find temporary shelter for the residents. Turner said no one was hurt during the fire, but the house was destroyed.

The western Massachusetts Red Cross is assisting the five residents who were forced out of their home.

According to the Palmer Police Department, the residence is on the corner of Palmer Road and Bridge Street. Palmer Road was closed from Bridge Street to Calkins Road. Only local traffic was being allowed through the area while crews worked.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles as far as the Mass Pike in Chicopee. Photo and video sent via ReportIt showed a residence with flames coming from the roof of the structure.

