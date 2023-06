SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured following a fire on Baldwin Street in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews were called to a reported fire in a second floor bedroom around noon. One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. In total, two adults and three children are currently without a home due to the fire.

The Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.