Five positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam

Hampden County

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Mayor William Sapelli has announced there are five positive COVID-19 cases in the town.

According to Agawam’s Director of Public Health Kathleen Auer, three of the five are recovering at home in isolation while two remain hospitalized. Auer said multiple family members who came in contact with those who tested positive are quarantined.

This news comes a day after Governor Baker issued a stay-at-home order due to a recent increase in positive cases in the state.

Auer urges the public to avoid unnecessary travel and activities outside your home.

