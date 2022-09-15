SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an exciting morning for students in Springfield thanks to a collaboration between multiple organizations.

Students at Alice B. Beal Elementary School in Springfield were greeted with a special surprise Thursday morning, new sports equipment.

“We have a lot of fun. I think we have more fun than the kids. They get excited, you can see it in their faces.” Gary Delisle, Springfield Together

Springfield Together is a local organization, that’s goal is to support the community. The organization received a grant through Dick’s Sporting Goods, to donate new gear to local schools. Forest Park C3 officers were also involved and helped greet the students as well as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Mayor Sarno states, “Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I cannot thank the team at Springfield Together, Dunn and Phillips, and all of our community partners for their continued belief, support and giving back to our community, especially to our children. Special thanks to Dick’s Sporting Goods for donating this sports equipment to our Springfield Public Schools and to our students.”

The retailer presented a $10,000 check and each student got their own drawstring sports bag.

“It was a perfect fit. The model for our Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation is that sports matter and it’s important to keep kids active, keep them engaged, but it’s easier said than done. Not all kids have the resources that are needed to stay active. They’re thrilled. It’s great to see the smiles on their faces.” Dan LaBreck – Community Marketing Manager, Dicks Sporting Goods

City Connects Coordinators represented the five participating Springfield schools. Imani McCoy is the coordinator for Alice B. Beal and she explained the importance of donation, “we were able to purchase sneakers for students who are in need because sometimes they come to school with shoes that are not appropriate for the gym. We got water coolers, and a few basketballs. We’re just excited the students will have the tools they need to further their physical education.”