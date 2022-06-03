SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five Springfield area Mayors took time out of their busy municipal schedules on Friday to compete for the Mayor’s Cup at Franconia Golf course.

Westfield’s new mayor, Michael McCabe, will take the coveted Mayor’s Cup back to city hall for his skill with a golf club during the putting competition.

Mayor McCabe was gracious about his competitors; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, John Vieau of Chicopee, West Springfield’s William Reichelt, and the winner from a year ago, William Sapelli of Agawam.

“The western Mass mayors have been terrific to me. They’re also inspirational, I’ve called them on many subjects, Domenic Sarno is a super, super guy, he gave me a lot of advice,” Mayor McCabe shared with 22News.

The Mayor’s Cup competition was featured as part of Friday’s Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic at the Franconia course.