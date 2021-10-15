Flag raised at Chicopee City Hall for Polish American Month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Polish Flag was raised at Chicopee City Hall Friday morning in observance of Polish American Month.

It’s an annual tradition during October to gather at the Chicopee flag court across from city hall and honor residents of Polish descent. City officials of Polish descent spoke of their traditions.

Mayor John Vieau told 22News of the contributions Polish people have made to the city of Chicopee, “We’ve had some of the founders of this community, go back to the early 1900’s, thousands of polish descent live here, it’s a very special day for them.”

It’s become traditional having students from the nearby St. Stanislaus school attend the Polish Heritage Month observance, to give the children an enhanced appreciation of their roots.

“It’s important for the children to learn social studies. That it’s not just something from the books. That it is real and by walking down to the city hall, work in action,” said Susan Bosquet, a teacher at St. Stanislaus.

A proud day for decedents of Polish Immigrants to chose to make western Massachusetts their home so many years ago.