HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke hosted a flag-raising for World Mental Health Day on Monday.

The flag-raising was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. According to a press release sent by MiraVista, “World Mental Health Day 2022 is a universal call to make mental health and well-being a priority for all countries,” said Erica Trudell, MiraVista’s director of Inpatient Behavioral Health Services and Education, who spoke at the flag raising. “One-in-eight people across the globe live with a mental illness. One in 20 U.S. adults experiences a serious mental health issue each year, and in 2020 in Massachusetts, 740 lives were lost to suicide.”

In Massachusetts, around 260,000 adults have a serious mental illness. Also, 66,000 young people between 12 to 17 years old in the commonwealth have depression, and more than half in 2020 did not receive care for it.

50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by 14, and 75% by age 24. Since it opened 17 months ago, MiraVista has served 15,000 inpatient bed days and had over 300,000 outpatient visits.