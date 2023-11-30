WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a feel-good, and generous Veterans Day gesture, Flash Car Wash extended gratitude to veterans and active service members by providing 1,067 complimentary Diamond washes across all 19 locations.

The initiative aimed to express appreciation for their dedication, with the impact extending far beyond shiny vehicles. Flash Car Wash pledged to donate proceeds from all retail washes on Veterans Day to Veterans Inc.

The community’s support resulted in a generous donation of $43,879 to Veterans Inc., supporting their vital services for veterans and their families throughout New England. Vin Porzio, spokesperson for Flash Car Washes, expressed joy, stating, “Our customers really showed up for this one.”

Courtesy of Flash Car Wash

Veterans Inc., recognized for its commitment to assisting veterans in areas such as housing, employment, and counseling, expressed gratitude for the significant contribution. Marleen Kilcoyne, Donor Strategy Manager of Veterans Inc., said, “Veteran’s Inc. is thrilled and grateful to receive this donation which directly supports the vital services that we provide to over 6,000 veterans and their families annually.”