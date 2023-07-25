SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flash flooding continued Tuesday, bringing more heavy rainfall, to an already very saturated western Massachusetts.

Day two of storms this week here in western Massachusetts. It’s been a summer of consistent heavy rain showers, impacting river levels, and even threatening local farms crops, and people are wondering, when will the rain end?

A flash flood warning was once again in effect Tuesday, this time impacting communities in and nearby Hampden County. Reports of standing water between Agawam and Suffield, Also in Agawam, water flooding the area of Suffield and Springfield Streets.

Garrick Barnes of Springfield tells 22News, “I’ve just been hearing a lot about surrounding areas flooding, and its seems like we are getting more lately.” And just a town over, flooding happening in West Springfield, on Memorial Avenue, near the Eastern States Exposition.

We also received reports of flooding in the area of River street in West Springfield, and not too far away, Route 5, also seeing ponding. As these strong weather events continue, a reminder from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, to never drive through flooded roads or around road barriers, flooding on roads and bridges, can make them structurally unstable.

Not only could you be swept away by floodwater, you could also come across downed power lines, or contaminates. The National Weather Service says, it’s best to avoid those areas.