SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A landscaping truck flipped over on Nottingham Street in Springfield early Monday morning.

When police arrived to the area, the driver was nowhere to be found. The truck was already being towed away as 22News got there.

(Photo: 22News Viewer)

22News contacted Springfield Police, however, information on possible injuries and arrests were not released. We will continue to update viewers once new information becomes available.