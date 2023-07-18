SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening, with the potential for more storms coming on Friday.

Typically, those who live in designated flood zones are required by their mortgage companies to have flood insurance, separate from homeowners insurance.

If you don’t live in a flood zone, your normal home insurance doesn’t likely cover flooding damage brought on by overflowing bodies of water. Vice President of Insurance Operations at AAA Northeast, Greg Smolan, explained to 22News, what type of coverage is best suited for different kinds of homes.

“A lot of times when there’s flooding, the only coverage that’s on a typical homeowner’s policy that you may have and can acquire about is say wind-driven rain, impacts overflowing gutters and there’s some leakage into the home at that point or if there’s any type of sub-pump failure,” Smolan says.

If you do not live in a flood zone, you can still purchase flood insurance, usually at a lower premium. Keep in mind that flooding also impacts cars, insurance companies often declare flood damaged vehicles as total losses.