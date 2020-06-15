Florence Bank breaks ground on new branch in Chicopee

Florence Bank’s President and CEO, Kevin R. Day poses with Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau at Florence Bank’s new Chicopee branch site on Memorial Drive. (Photo: Florence Bank)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank broke ground on its new branch in Chicopee on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the branch is Florence Banks’ third branch in Hampden County and is located at 705 Memorial Drive, where the Hu Ke Lau was formerly located, expected to open later this year.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had identified and procured the former Hu Ke Lau restaurant site as our third location in Hampden County. While it feels strange to be moving forward during this economic standstill, we are excited that our customers in Chicopee will soon have new and more convenient options for banking with us,” Kevin R. Day, Florence Bank’s President said.

According to Florence Bank, the bank has hundreds of customers living in Chicopee and nearly 5,000 customers living in Hampden County. Day said the bank looks forward to deepening its impact in the region and working with neighboring businesses.

The bank has been working closely with the following local vendors to help make the Chicopee branch possible:

Marois Construction Company of South Hadley

HAI Architecture of Northampton

R. Levesque Associates, an engineering firm in Westfield.

Florence Bank opened its first branch in Hampden County in August 2017 at 1010 Union Street in West Springfield.

The Chicopee location will have an open floor plan with a full-service teller pod and innovative technology for quick cash handling. The branch will also have a drive-up ATM with SMART technology for easy depositing.