WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield to help bolster the nonprofit’s 2022 ‘Change a Child’s Future’ campaign.

In a press release sent to 22News, Florence Bank said that this year’s $50,000 campaign goal will raise funds for financial aid to families in need. The campaign will additionally allow the club to enhance programming for before- and after-school programs, expand the Little Futures Preschool, purchase art and S.T.E.M. materials, and offer a variety of sports clinics.

Michael Moriarty, Florence Bank senior vice president, commercial team leader and chairman of the Boys & Girls Club said the bank is committed “to ensuring our local youth have the opportunity to become productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

Sarah G. Calabrese, the club’s resource development director, said, “Florence Bank’s support of our mission will help to enable all youth to reach their full potential.”