Florence Bank in Chicopee celebrates opening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Florence Bank branch has officially opened in Chicopee.

You may recognize it’s location on Memorial Drive, it’s located on the site of the old Hu Ke Lau restaurant that closed down back in 2018. This is the bank’s third branch in Hampden County.

President Kevin Day told 22News the pandemic did slow the opening down a little bit, but they are very excited to finally have the doors open.

“Now that it’s here and things are starting to open up, we are happy to be here to serve the community. It’s a wonderful location in a wonderful area of Chicopee that serves a lot of consumers and we are happy to be here.” President Kevin Day

Florence Bank believes it’s important to give back to the community. They donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.