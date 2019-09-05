Florence Bank wants to build on former Hu Ke Lau site

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Plans are in the works for the former site of the Hu Ke Lau restaurant.

The restaurant closed in April of 2018, and the building was demolished in December of that year.

According to Thursday’s Chicopee Planning Board agenda, Florence Bank has submitted a preliminary site plan, wanting to construct a more than 2,000 square foot bank at 705 Memorial Drive, the former location of the Hu Ke Lau.

The plan is still in the approval process, no word on when construction could potentially begin.