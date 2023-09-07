WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The women owned florist shop Willow & Moss Flowers had their grand opening Thursday out of their new store front in West Springfield on Westfield Street.

The full-service florist and gift shop had been operating as a private florist studio for the past four years, but this is their first storefront location. The new location allows them to expand their client services by expanding their gift offerings and providing in person bereavement and wedding consultations

22News spoke with Owner Ahrayah Julian about the opening of her new store, “It feels amazing, it’s really great to think that we can be a greater part of the community and people can come in and order flowers and we’ll also be carrying some nice gift items.”

Her business has been servicing the greater Springfield area for the past four years delivering floral arrangements for any occasion.