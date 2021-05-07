Florists dealing with global flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is just two days away.

What’s usually a busy time for florists has been even more stressful than usual, thanks to a global flower shortage.

Bad weather in certain areas of the world and the effects of the pandemic are causing the problem. But that’s not ruining Mother’s Day for florists.

For Durocher Florist in West Springfield, they had to get creative when it came to flower suppliers but they are able to keep up with the demand.

“Everybody is feeling the love a little bit more this year,” said owner Heather Sullivan. “We faced some difficulties with the pandemic of course. Our supply chain being interrupted a little, transportation has been interrupted a little bit, so it’s been difficult to get flowers from South America and our other global areas.”

If you haven’t ordered flowers yet, Durocher recommends placing your order in-store.