SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Indian Orchard Blooms Campaign was in full blossom Wednesday! Efforts have been made to improve the neighborhoods by bringing a slice of nature to the city of Springfield.

The Neighborhood Beautification project was spearheaded by Zaida Govan, President of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. She told 22News that in addition to funds from local residents and small businesses, the Bloom Campaign also received support through ARPA funding.

“This year 125 baskets, using the ARPA money that the city is giving each neighborhood council. The neighborhood stabilization fund it’s called, and were using about $18,000 out of it to hang them and maintain them,” said Govan.

The Bloom Campaign first sprouted in 2018 with a modest 75 baskets that is expected to expand to 225 baskets over the next few years, becoming extremely popular with residents and business owners.