Flowers for Easter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flowers have always been a welcome gift to bring into your home or to give someone you care about for Easter.

Durocher’s Florist

22News stopped by Durocher’s Florist in West Springfield Sunday, where owner Heather Sullivan is preparing floral arrangements for some of the most popular sellers for Easter.

“The most popular flower this year is anything spring, tulips, iris, daffodils, I think we’ve all experienced the longest winter ever this year, so we’re all ready for a little bit of spring,” Sullivan said.

The popularity of Easter flowers has become widespread, symbolizing the Easter season as a time of rebirth.