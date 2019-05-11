Flowers to buy on Mother’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is typically the time of year people get their flowers.

Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield was very busy Friday. People were packing their cars with flowers and picking out just the right plant for mom.

“Hanging baskets, it’s almost a tradition for people to buy mom a hanging basket,” Nalini Benoit told 22News. “This year we’re seeing a lot of tropical plants go out, Dipladenias are very popular, Hibiscus.”

There are all kinds of different flowers available for mom. And if you are planning on doing some planting this weekend remember you should still be ready to cover up or bring those plants or flowers in to protect them from the cold until about the end of the month.

It looks like western Massachusetts will at least have some sunshine as we head through the weekend.

