Floyd Patterson concert at Forest Park will be held inside tent due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Floyd Patterson concert scheduled for Thursday will be held inside a tent at Forest Park due to thunderstorms expected in the region.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m., inside a tent at the Barney Carriage House in Forest Park. It was initially supposed to be held at the park’s Amphitheatre.

The Floyd Patterson concert is part of the city’s Forest Park Concert Series, which is open to the public for free. Those attending should enter the park through Sumner Avenue or Route 5 entrances after 5:30 p.m.

The schedule of upcoming concerts, all on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., are listed below: