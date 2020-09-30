Flu shot clinics provided at two Springfield Housing Authority developments starting Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Pharmacy on Division Street is holding flu shot clinics for two Springfield Housing Authority developments starting Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, residents at Riverview and Sullivan Apartments will have three flu shot clinics at their community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next two clinics will be on Wednesday, October 30 at the Riverview Apartments on 82 Division Street and Wednesday, October 7 at the Sullivan Apartments on 166 Nursery St. No appointment is necessary for all the clinics and those planning to visit should bring insurance information.

The flu shot clinics are a joint effort of the pharmacy, the Springfield Housing Authority, the North End C-3 group, local businesses, agencies, and residents. This clinic is held in coordination with Springfield Pharmacy.

“We welcome Springfield Pharmacy to provide these flu shot clinics, which will be so helpful to our families and seniors, and during a year where getting a flu shot is critical, especially for anyone with health risks,” SHA Executive Director Denise R. Jordan said.

Springfield Pharmacy owner Tobias Billups said that with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this clinic is a way to help people get their flu shots easily.