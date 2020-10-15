Flu shot requests increasing among western Massachusetts residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are eager to protect themselves against the flu.

A pharmacist at the Big Y Supermarket Pharmacy on Cooley Street in Springfield told 22News that the number of people requesting flu shots has increased significantly so far this season. They said September and October are the peak recommended months for flu protection.

22News spoke with one local resident who swears by flu shot protection.

“I had my flu shot yesterday, and I get it every year in October,” said Terry Quinn of Longmeadow. “It’s very important. I’m an old nurse, I know the value of vaccinations.”

Big Y says there’s no out of pocket expense if you’re covered by insurance or Medicare.

If you’re not covered, the flu shot will cost you $35.