Flu vaccines available for students in West Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
west springfield middle school_310558

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield announced a flu clinic will open at the West Springfield Middle School on December 15.

The flu clinic will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for students K-12. There are 300 vaccines available.

The flu vaccine is required for all children six months of age or older who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts.

Students will be expected to have received a flu vaccine by December 31 for the 2020-2021 influenza season, unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided.

For more information contact your child’s school nurse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today