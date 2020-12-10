Flu vaccines available for students in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield announced a flu clinic will open at the West Springfield Middle School on December 15.

The flu clinic will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for students K-12. There are 300 vaccines available.

The flu vaccine is required for all children six months of age or older who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts.

Students will be expected to have received a flu vaccine by December 31 for the 2020-2021 influenza season, unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided.

For more information contact your child’s school nurse.