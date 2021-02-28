Fluctuating temperatures bad for activities on the ice

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The way temperatures have been fluctuating lately, it’s nearly impossible to find an outdoor skating area in western Massachusetts that’s safe to go out on.

A popular pond in West Springfield currently doesn’t even come close to meeting the strict criteria for safe skating.

Right now Piper Pond, also known as “The Res,” has less than the required minimum two inches of ice. Ice fishing requires 4 inches of solid ice and at least five inches to take your snowmobile or ATV out.

Signs have been posted around the pond warning people to stay away for their own safety.