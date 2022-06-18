SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds turned out to honor retired Springfield State Representative and civil rights icon, Ben Swan, on the day a street was named in his honor for more than 60 years of service to his community.

State Street at Mason Square; The site of State Representative Ben Swan’s district office for nearly a quarter of a century is now officially called “Ben Swan Way.”

Swan vividly recalls his civil rights activity of the turbulent 1960s, to his present role of elder statesman. Surrounded by well wishers, Swan savored the significance of this day.

“Our mayor’s here, our neighbor’s and friends, people I haven’t seen in a while. It’s a great occasion, everybody’s friendly, no controversy,” Swan said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “Ben Swan has been a longtime dear friend, always a gentleman, always respectful, always a man of his word.”

Not far from the newly named street, an elementary school is under construction that will also bear the name of Ben Swan, The Derberry-Swan School in the not too distant future.

A grateful community gathering together to honor a legendary hero.