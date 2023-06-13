AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Mill Street in Agawam will be closed on Tuesday due to Fog Seal being applied.

According to the Town of Agawam, the Agawam Department of Public Works (DPW) will apply Fog Seal to Mill Street from Suffield Street to Windermere Drive. The road will be closed during the day on Tuesday.

No traffic will be allowed on Mill Street until the Fog Seal has been absorbed into the pavement and is dry, which is a process that usually takes between one and three hours. If you travel over Fog Seal that is not dry, a black, oily residue will be on the undercarriage of the sides of the vehicle. If this happens, contact the DPW.

The construction might cause delays in traffic or detours. The construction dates are scheduled to change due to weather or emergency work. Residents will be able to access their driveways during the constriction.