Follow My Steps foundation hold annual toy drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Follow My Steps foundation held their annual toy drive, where they will be delivering toys to social workers for children served by DCF.

This year, the foundation teamed up with community partner Pioneer Valley Credit Union as well as the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police Department which led to an incredible turnout.

“It feels great.. It feels great to give back and it feels even better to do it with friends, family and a great team and a great community around us,” said Kashawn Sanders, President of Follow My Steps.

Pioneer Valley Credit Union couldn’t be more proud of the team for what they accomplished this holiday season. The credit union was happy to be able to show support while also giving back to children in need. Follow My Steps foundation will look to keep this tradition expanding with more partnerships in the years to come.