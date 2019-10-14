Follow up: 22News looks into safety concerns on Route 20 in Brimfield

(WWLP) – Police say speeding and distracted driving could be the reason a man lost his life in a head-on collision on Route 20 in Brimfield on Friday.

Brimfield Police told 22News there is nothing wrong with this section of Route 20, speeding and distracted driving are the problems.

According to State Police, 58-year-old William Visneau, of Brimfield was killed when his car collided head-on with another vehicle on Route 20 near New Holland Road around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The other driver, a man from Brighton suffered serious injuries, but police say he was released from the hospital.

Brimfield Police told 22News last year, MassDOT reduced this section of Route 20 to one lane in each direction and lowered the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, but they regularly see drivers going way over the speed limit.

“A lot of cars aren’t slowing down to 25 miles per hour that this zone is. Speed is a huge issue on this stretch of the roadway. We often get Mass Pike style speed. You’re only going to get there seconds faster by going 20 over the speed limit.” -Officer Ryan Olszta, Brimfield Police Department

Officer Olszta told 22News they have seen a significant decrease in the number of crashes since MassDOT made the changes to Route 20.

Olszta said they are working with state police detectives to determine what led up to Friday’s deadly crash. Right now they are considering distracted driving and a medical episode as possible factors.