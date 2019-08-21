Following air conditioning guidelines could save you money

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you feel you’re spending too much to air condition your home this summer, you might want to follow the air conditioning guidelines proposed by the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to the energy department, sleeping with an air conditioner setting of 82 degrees is a great way to bring down your electric bill. They also suggest keeping the thermostat at 85 degrees when you’re at work and down to 78 degrees when someone’s at home.

But Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning Service manager Joshua Smith claims those settings are unrealistic if you want to be comfortable.

“My house, I keep it 68 degrees in the summer, anything hotter than that I don’t sleep well,” Smith said. “I am not comfortable, sitting on my couch hanging out in my house. I like to have it at 68.”

The Department of Energy says Americans running their air conditioners costs homeowners roughly $29 billion a year.