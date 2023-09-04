SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A food and clothing drive to support programs through Providence Ministries is running from September through December 31.

The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties and The Polish National Credit Union are partnering to sponsor the event.

The mission of Providence Ministries is “Nourishing Hope, and Rebuilding Lives through our Life Changing Programs.” The food and clothing donations help families and individuals in our communities who are experiencing food insecurity and assist the organization to fulfill their mission by continuing to transform lives.

According to Providence Ministries, their food kitchen, Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke, serves one hot meal a day, 365 days a week and often feeds up to 240 people on a given day.

The food drive is in need of non-perishable items like ramen noodles, canned goods, pasta, cereal, dried beans, dried fruit, soup, spam and other canned meats and fish, brownie, cake and Cookie mixes, desserts, stuffing, instant potatoes, peanut butter.

The are also looking for donations of new or gently used items including sleeping bags, towels, blankets, clothing for men, women and children, shoes, comforters, sheets, curtains, pots, and pans, and small household items.

Make a donation and be entered to win a raffle basket and/or $100.00 The food and clothing drop-off location is at the Polish National Credit Union Insurance Services, 270 Westfield Road in Holyoke.