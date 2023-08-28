CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has begun the process of moving into a new location! Preparations are underway this week with the new facility set to become operational on September 6th.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been fighting hunger throughout the region for the past 40 years. Demand has only grown… leading to a need for a more accommodating facility.

“We realized we were running out of space to store adequate amounts of food to distribute to households facing food insecurity across all four counties of western Massachusetts,” said Executive Director Andrew Morehouse.

Back in 2017, the search for a new building began. Fast forward years later, operation is moving from Hatfield to Chicopee. Now, a long-standing legacy of food storage, distribution and hunger prevention will carry on at 25 Carew Street. The new home will be double the size of the current one, offer office space for the growing staff and include nine loading docks.

“Our new home is at the crossroads of the region’s major interstates, so our new home will have the capacity to get that food out, healthy food at that, nutritious food, more efficiently,” said Morehouse.

Volunteers at the Food Bank will begin shifts at the new location on September 6th.

The former Hatfield facility will be sold to Myers Produce, a woman-owned New England fresh produce distributor and trucking company.