Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Chicopee secures $5M in funding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is receiving $5 million in secured funding to build a food distribution center and headquarters in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Senator Eric Lesser, an announcement is being held at City Hall on Monday with Senator Eric Lesser, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Senator Adam Gomez, Representative Joseph Wagner, Representative Jacob Oliveira, members of the Chicopee Legislative Delegation, and Andrew Morehouse Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Senator Lesser acted as lead sponsor in the Senate, securing this state funding in the ARPA spending bill signed into law.

The Food Bank of western Massachusetts provides food to more than 105,000 people on a monthly basis in western Massachusetts.