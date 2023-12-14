CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is holding its grand opening on Thursday at its new location on Carew Street in Chicopee.

The Food Bank has been fighting hunger throughout the region for 40 years, and in September, they finalized the move from their old home in Hatfield to their new one in Chicopee, a larger and greener Food Distribution Center and Headquarters. This new home is double the size of the last. The parking lot has space for more than 100 vehicles and will include electric charging stations as well.

This headquarters enables the Food Bank to provide more healthy food to more people, enhance efficiency, and deepen our engagement with the community to confront the underlying causes of hunger, according to their website.

Food Bank Board President William Davila will be joined by Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Congressmen Richard Neal, and Jim McGovern, as well as Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren by video recording.