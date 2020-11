SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is continuing its drive-up food distribution event this weekend.

Registered participants will be able to pick up their pre-packaged perishable food box every Saturday in November.

The food boxes will have dairy, meat, and produce.

The drive takes place Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield, behind Eastfield Mall.