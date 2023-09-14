CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Food pantries across the area are still struggling to collect food for those in need.

the Chicopee Moose Lodge hosted a Non-Perishable food drive for Lorraine’s Kitchen in Chicopee Thursday evening.

Dozens donated food and Monetary donations during the Moose Lodge Car Show on Fuller Road. This was also the last car show of the season, which has been held every Wednesday for most of the summer.

We spoke with President of Director’s for the soup kitchen, Donna Marratta, to get an idea on why the need for food is so big right now. “The rising cost of everything, food, produce is outpacing the economy so we are seeing more people come to the pantry that may have not needed to come before.”

Lorraine’s soup kitchen is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with pickup times 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.