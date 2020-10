AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation continues its food drive, ‘Food-4-Vets.’

Registered participants will be able to pick up their pre-packaged perishable food box each week throughout October.

The food boxes will have dairy, meat, and produce.

The drive takes place Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Agawam Empowerment Center.