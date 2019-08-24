Food drive held in Chicopee for Pioneer Valley USO

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A food drive was held in Chicopee Saturday to support service members and their families.

The First Congregational Church of Chicopee collected non-perishable food items, during their food drive Saturday morning. It was all to benefit the Pioneer Valley USO.

Marisa Carpenter, head of public relations for the church, told 22News the food drive helps remind service members that the community is always there for them, “There’s a lot of families that get relocated that need to know that our community is behind them 100 percent.”

Carpenter told 22News this was the first time the drive had been open to the public.