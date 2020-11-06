Food drive in Holyoke to support those in need during coronavirus pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a food drive in Holyoke on Saturday to help benefit Providence Ministries, an organization that provides meals for more than 180 families in the greater Holyoke area each month.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive will be held at two different locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first location will be at the Holyoke High School parking lot on Beech Street and the other in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Lincoln Street.
Residents are encouraged to put items in their backseat or trunk and volunteers will unload their cars for them. The following items are needed:
- Pasta
- Canned stews
- Canned vegetables
- Canned beans
- Canned soup
- Beef-A-Roni
- Granola bars
- Pop tarts
- Any other non perishables or snacks
The need for food has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic so the organization is encouraging people to drive through and donate!