Food drive in Holyoke to support those in need during coronavirus pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a food drive in Holyoke on Saturday to help benefit Providence Ministries, an organization that provides meals for more than 180 families in the greater Holyoke area each month.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive will be held at two different locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first location will be at the Holyoke High School parking lot on Beech Street and the other in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Lincoln Street.

Residents are encouraged to put items in their backseat or trunk and volunteers will unload their cars for them. The following items are needed:

Pasta

Canned stews

Canned vegetables

Canned beans

Canned soup

Beef-A-Roni

Granola bars

Pop tarts

Any other non perishables or snacks

The need for food has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic so the organization is encouraging people to drive through and donate!