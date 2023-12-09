HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) and the Hampden County Sherrif’s Office will be hosting a food drive throughout Holyoke on Saturday.

This food drive will benefit the Holyoke Community Cupboard. The Holyoke Community Cupboard is operated by the United Way of Pioneer Valley at Holyoke Community College’s Culinary Arts Institute which provides food security assistance through an emergency food pantry to help those in need, according to a news release from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of so many organizations and community

members from Holyoke. We are incredibly grateful for their spirit of caring and

dedication to supporting our work” said Megan Moynihan, CEO and President of UWPV.

According to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, there are more than 76,000 food-insecure individuals in western Massachusetts and that’s including children.

In Berkshire County, there are about 11,000 people, there are more than 6,000 people in Franklin County, Hampden County has nearly 48,000, and Hampshire County has more than 10,000 people.

So if you’re looking to donate some food, you can either go to Stop & Shop on 28 Lincoln Street or its 2265 Northampton Street location in Holyoke, or at the Mont Marie Rehab Center on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke. This food drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the agencies partnering on the event include:

Holyoke Fire Department

Holyoke Police Department

Holyoke Community College

Mont Marie

Holyoke Kiwanis

Stop & Shop

Greater Holyoke YMCA

Holyoke Medical Center

Holyoke Public Schools

Gary Rome

JBI Interiors

Conklin Furniture

Dowd Insurance

Day Brook

Village Senior Living

Armbrook Village

Brightside

Prosper at Monastery Heights

Sheriff’s Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative

Some of their most needed items include:

Cooking oils

Cereal

Canned vegetables

Salt and Pepper

Cooking and eating utensils

Broths and bouillon cubes

Condiments

Children’s snacks

Onion and garlic powder

and more

“Wherever there is a need in the community, that is where the Sheriff’s Office stands to help,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “We know it is a particularly tough holiday season for many of our neighbors, so hopefully this will help them ensure they can cook their family a nice holiday meal.”