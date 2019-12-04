1  of  2
Food for Thought: Probiotics for depression

by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the dark winter days and the holidays, studies show up to 26 percent of us can have the winter blues or more severe depression.

Probiotics may help with that.

Our gut is often called our second brain. We feel emotions there. Things are gut-wrenching or we get butterflies in our stomach.

So it is no surprise that healthy bacteria in your gut can produce “feel good” brain chemicals and reduce your body’s stress response.

In one study, people with major depression took a placebo sugar pill or probiotics. Researchers used probiotics that you would typically find in most yogurts.

After eight weeks, patients who received the probiotic had significantly improved scores on standard depression tests compared to people who took the placebo.

In a second study, healthy people taking probiotics for 30 days had improved anxiety, depression, stress, and coping strategies.

So eat fermented foods high in probiotics like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables to help you through the winter blues.

