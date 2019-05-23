Food for Thought: Turmeric may help with season allergies

If you suffer from nasal symptoms associated with seasonal allergies, listen up. A compound in the spice turmeric may help.

Seasonal allergies can ruin a beautiful day. To find help, researchers in China studies over 200 people with a history of seasonal allergies.

For two months, the participants were given capsules containing a placebo or 500 milligrams of curcumin, an active compound in turmeric. The participants rated their symptoms with a score of 12 being the worst. Over the two months, the curcumin group saw significant improvements in sneezing, runny nose, and nasal congestion. The total symptom score dropped from an average of 8 to a 2.8 while there were no significant changes in the placebo group.

If you decide to try curcumin, finding a good supplement can be difficult. Recently consumerlab.com found 31 percent of curcumin supplements did not pass their test. So check with a nutrition expert to be sure you are getting a quality product.