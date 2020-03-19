Food for Thought: Weight loss strategies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When you want to lose weight, most people think about “going on a diet,” but a different approach may be better.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reviewed several studies to see which strategies are the most effective and safe for losing weight.

The task force found the most effective and safe way to lose weight is through intensive behavioral therapy.

A dietitian who uses this therapy helps you identify weight loss challenges and build strategies to maintain your weight loss over time. Together you develop strategies to overcome challenges like stress eating, dealing with temptations, cravings, and night eating.

A recent study published in the journal Family Practice showed people who used intensive behavioral therapy with a dietitian lost more weight than people who simply went on a diet.

The task force found that the therapies with the greatest weight-loss benefit take place 2 to 3 times a month for the first 6 months. After that, you need to continue some therapy to keep the weight off. If the therapy stops, the weight comes back.