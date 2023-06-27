SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Food insecurity is still an issue across western Massachusetts.

Open Pantry Community Services, says they have been seeing a lot more people using their Emergency Food Pantry program, especially since the start of the pandemic. Program Director, Micheal Akers, telling 22News, “We have anywhere between 70-100 people a day who come in, we try to give them as much choices as we can depending on what we have.”

The Emergency Food Pantry has been providing groceries to those in need since 1975. Akers says the pantry has a menu system where people can pick what they want, and they try their best to accommodate. People get to choose anything available, from meats, to proteins to canned goods, items that can be difficult for some people to afford as the nation struggles with inflated food prices.

Joel from Springfield tell 22News, everyone should be able to eat, and that the high cost of groceries do not make things any easier for people. “They should lower the price on foods, because you know there are a lot of people who are hungry out here, we got homeless people asking for food.”

According to the CDC, 33.8 million people in the U.S. were food insecure in 2021. Donald Clark from Springfield, says too many people in western Massachusetts are struggling to buy food, while juggling other expenses like rent, mortgages and car payments.

He says he buys extra grocery items for a give and take table in his apartment building, residents there working together to meet their collective needs. “When we go shopping we may buy extra things and put on the table and people who need it come and take it, clothing ends up there, food ends up there, it’s been a great give and take.”

And last year, The Emergency Food Pantry distributed more than 400,000 pounds of food to people in need.