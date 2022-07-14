HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been to the grocery store you’ve probably seen items double and triple in price. This is as inflation reaches a new high of just over 9%.

Inflation is having a huge snowball effect and everyone is hurting. From grocery stores to the drivers who bring the products, to the customers trying to put food on their tables. Thursday, people tell me they’re hurting, trying to keep food on the table.

“We are hurting at the grocery store there is no doubt about it,” said Tracy Torres of Holyoke.

It’s what some are calling the new pandemic, inflation! Prices have been rising across the board this year as inflation reached a new high this past June. Which has many pinching pennies more than ever.

“I mean the grocery prices are ridiculous. I mean that’s one thing that people can’t avoid. There are a lot of things you can avoid like wasting money on technology. But when it comes to your groceries I have to shop online just to check where the sales are before I go out to the store,” said Torres.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall food prices rose 10.4%, the biggest annual increase since February 1981. So grocery items like eggs chicken and milk have all seen about a 22.7% increase, so people are trying to stretch their dollars wherever they can.

“I’ve seen the prices and they are super high, especially on such few groceries it was over 103 dollars. And I have a young kid and Not even with government assistance I’m able to afford everything I need and I have to take out money from my own pocket because inflation is so high,” said Raisa Reyes of Springfield.

Reyes hopes that the state or government is able to assist parents who have it rough right now… adding that kids are back at home for summer vacation from school. Some are struggling to put three meals on a table, and in an effort to help Springfield Public schools is offering This free breakfast and lunch to any child age 18 and under.

If you are interested in learning more about Summer Meal programs near you can find more information by clicking here.