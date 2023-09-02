SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to a food truck fire on Hancock Street in Springfield on Saturday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire at 247 Hancock Street has been put out and there are no reported injuries.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
